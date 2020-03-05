Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir

Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir

Gothamist Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir“We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow and survivors of sexual assault,” the employees said in a statement. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Book publisher employees walk out in protest over Woody Allen memoir

Book publisher employees walk out in protest over Woody Allen memoirJournalist Ronan Farrow cut ties with the publishing company that published his previous book, standing by his sister Dylan, who accused her adoptive father...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •TIMENPRWorldNewsBBC NewsNYTimes.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EINEmployment

EIN Intl Employment Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/9Pmf5tvbf0 8 minutes ago

TracyHappyHome

Crystal Tracy RT @PodPremise: Oh crap, look what's happening over at Little Brown. There's a walkout over Woody Allen's memoir. #LittleBrownWalkout http… 8 hours ago

PodPremise

The Premise - Talking with Writers + Book Insiders Oh crap, look what's happening over at Little Brown. There's a walkout over Woody Allen's memoir.… https://t.co/kYPT4ZRnWE 8 hours ago

ninaolive

Get the Most Out of Your Humidifier Experience RT @Gothamist: Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/BWnjXD1YR6 9 hours ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir… https://t.co/oMlhEFWjh4 10 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Book Publisher Employees Stage Walkout To Protest Woody Allen Memoir https://t.co/BWnjXD1YR6 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.