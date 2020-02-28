Global  

Trump administration criticized for late coronavirus response

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The U.S. government is getting criticism in the race to respond to the coronavirus crisis. The CDC is accused of botching the initial rollout of testing kits and not getting more Americans tested for coronavirus sooner. Ben Tracy reports from Washington D.C. where federal officials are scrambling to contain potential outbreaks.
News video: Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats

Candi CdeBaca’s retweet calling for spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies met with wave of threats 01:58

 A “sarcastic” retweet meant to call attention to the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has led to threats against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, who spoke exclusively to Denver7 Wednesday following the social media backlash.

Trump administration forms new coronavirus response committee

The Trump administration on Friday announced it has formed a new committee as part of a response to the Coronavirus outbreak -- as part of an effort to quickly...
FOXNews.com

Trump under fire from Democrats over coronavirus response

The Trump administration has announced that it is working with states to step up coronavirus testing as Congressional Democrats say the president is downplaying...
CBS News

