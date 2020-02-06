Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries

Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries

CBS News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Former President Bill Clinton has addressed the affair he had with Monica Lewinsky 25 years ago. The revelations are part of a new Hulu docuseries out Friday, titled "Hillary." In it, Mr. Clinton acknowledges the relationship he had with Lewinsky was out-of-line.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Hillary Clinton On Telling Her Story In Hulu Docuseries 'Hillary'

Hillary Clinton On Telling Her Story In Hulu Docuseries 'Hillary' 01:11

 The former U.S. first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton discusses the brutally honest four-part docuseries "Hillary", featuring never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Plus, Hillary shares her hopes for a female president in the near future.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune [Video]How Bill Clinton Made His Fortune

Bill Clinton is a millionaire, naturally. But he didn't become a millionaire from his presidency alone. Here's how.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 00:46Published

A Study In Impeachment Acquittals [Video]A Study In Impeachment Acquittals

One was contrite, the other just bragged. Here are the very different statements that President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump gave after their impeachment acquittals.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Clinton says he had affair with Monica Lewinsky to ‘manage my anxieties’: report

Former President Bill Clinton reportedly claims in an upcoming documentary that his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky was one of the things he...
FOXNews.com

Bill Clinton Shares Remorse Over Monica Lewinsky Affair: ‘I Feel Terrible’ That It ‘Defined’ Her Life

Former President Bill Clinton offered some reflection on his affair with Monica Lewinsky in an upcoming documentary series about him and his wife.
Mediaite


Tweets about this

gpkny

gary kahn Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in new Hulu documentary 'Hillary' https://t.co/7doWB9EYOv via @ABC7NY 2 minutes ago

ExaroNews

Exaro News 📰⏰⚖️🔔💯🏆🌊🔥💨🍀 Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries is #trending in #EntertainmentNews #ExaroNews https://t.co/33YLjNfn87 4 minutes ago

gpkny

gary kahn RT @gpkny: Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in new Hulu documentary 'Hillary' https://t.co/uX13EaV2XP via @ABC11_WTVD 6 minutes ago

gpkny

gary kahn Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in new Hulu documentary 'Hillary' https://t.co/uX13EaV2XP via @ABC11_WTVD 8 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in Hulu docuseries https://t.co/rF2ne1vCqC https://t.co/6s4rHxsBh1 14 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Bill Clinton addresses affair with Monica Lewinsky in new Hulu documentary 'Hillary' https://t.co/Up2shQYo9h via… https://t.co/10mlgP4SDI 40 minutes ago

truehomeboy1

Ifeanyichukwu RT @thehill: Bill Clinton addresses his role in his affair with Monica Lewinsky while as part of a new Hulu documentary premiering Friday h… 8 hours ago

thehill

The Hill Bill Clinton addresses his role in his affair with Monica Lewinsky while as part of a new Hulu documentary premieri… https://t.co/T0fvdYIs29 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.