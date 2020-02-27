Global  

21 on cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

USATODAY.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Vice President Mike Pence says 21 people on a cruise ship being held off San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus. ( March 6)
 
News video: Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus

Coronavirus Update: 21 Passengers, Crew Members Aboard Cruise Ship Test Positive For Virus 02:39

 Nearly 3,500 people are trapped on board a cruise ship due to coronavirus concerns. Twenty-one people tested positive for the virus so far; CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco [Video]Twenty-one test positive for coronavirus aboard cruise ship off San Francisco

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said that twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus and the ship will be brought to a..

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19

Coronavirus: 21 people on cruise ship test positive to covid-19US vice president Mike Pence says 21 aboard a cruise ship off California have tested positive for coronavirus.Nineteen of them are crew members, he says.Three...
A coronavirus patient and Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger being treated in a San Francisco hospital says he feels perfectly fine

A coronavirus patient and Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger being treated in a San Francisco hospital says he feels perfectly fine· A Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger who tested positive for the coronavirus disease is being treated at a San Francisco hospital. · He said he feels...
78Jae1

Tired. RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus: 19 crew members, 2 passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says https://t.co/69BFKFKgLs htt… 9 seconds ago

CrankItUp6

CrankyCatty RT @originalspin: Buried in the article: Out of 3000 passengers, only 46 were tested. *Of them*, 21 were positive for coronavirus. https:/… 9 seconds ago

lorna03

Lorna Goodman RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Pence says 21 people aboard the #GrandPrincess tested positive for #coronavirus: 19 crew and 2 passengers. O… 9 seconds ago

SweetKat111

TheKat™ ❤️ RT @Rparkerscience: 19 of these are crewmembers!! 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship off California test positive for coronavirus, Pen… 10 seconds ago

kismitme

Joyce Coronavirus: 21 People On Grand Princess Cruise Ship Test Positive : Shots - Health News : NPR https://t.co/Yf9fcuiEs4 24 seconds ago

Trump_Scandal

A Trump Scandal A Day RT @jeffjarvis: They tested only 46??? And most of those infected are crew who have much contact with passengers. 21 people test positive… 29 seconds ago

shiadrackh

Shiadrackh Encio RT @gmanews: 21 people on stranded US cruise ship test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/kJMl6DcmRt 48 seconds ago

FrancisDMillet

FDMillet #Pence leading the response tells me no one is at the helm: At least 21 :coronavirus cases aboard cruise ship off… https://t.co/HCfxjtA78n 1 minute ago

