‘I’m In A Higher Risk Group’: Joy Behar Steps Back From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears

Daily Caller Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
'I ♥️ Joy and deeply respect her decision on this'
'I'm in a higher risk group': Joy Behar steps away from 'The View' amid coronavirus scare

Not even Hollywood is safe from the coronavirus. Many stars, including Joy Behar and Reese Witherspoon, are sharing how they are coping with the virus.
USATODAY.com

The View's Joy Behar Takes Time Off Due to Coronavirus Fears: 'I'm in a Higher Risk Group'

Joy Behar is stepping away from The View for the time being. The 77-year-old comedian and talk show host made the announcement on Thursday (March 12) during a...
Just Jared

esbaily

E S Baily RT @JackyVegas1: May the Lord in Heaven be Praised ... Coronavirus US: Joy Behar, 77, to take break from The View https://t.co/RoELlgsvZA 10 seconds ago

FloridaForMAGA

NancyDAmerican⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸😊 RT @dcexaminer: "I'm in a higher-risk group." 77-year-old @JoyVBehar announces she is taking time off from @TheView over concerns for her… 2 minutes ago

JulieMDPanneton

Julie Panneton @dnafix @ArmyDoc_Steph Yeah. Ontario Tele-Health not working. I was told by FP to call Durham Public Health. I ha… https://t.co/bPZ3J4gWBM 2 minutes ago

bparispoker

Bryan Paris 📈 @TheIllegit Famous people also in a much higher risk group as theyre constantly travelling and doing events 2 minutes ago

JBass85531559

J Bass RT @EyesOnQ: 'I'm in a higher-risk group': Joy Behar takes a break from The View over coronavirus https://t.co/kScHcKB2Wp 4 minutes ago

ritafr1956

ritafr1956 RT @DailyCaller: ‘I’m In A Higher Risk Group’: Joy Behar Steps Back From ‘The View’ Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/XdKqV9kO7a 6 minutes ago

JacksonRuth_

Ruth Jackson @Camerados_org @WaistcoatDave @Toon_Camerado Anyone looked at ways of helping neighbours - there are only 15 houses… https://t.co/IzUjce72sQ 12 minutes ago

deweyeye2020

DeweyEye2020 @DailyCaller I didn't know "idiot" was a higher risk group 13 minutes ago

