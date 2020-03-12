Global  

Kansas school buildings ordered closed statewide for remainder of academic year

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday ordered all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade closed to classroom instruction statewide for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus threat.
News video: Parents wonder how online teaching will work

Parents wonder how online teaching will work 01:49

 Students and educators react to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement that Kansas school buildings will be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Students concerned about online lessons [Video]

Students concerned about online lessons

The order from the Kansas governor to close all school buildings for the rest of the academic year caught many students and parents by surprise.

Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching [Video]

Teachers prepare for a new way of teaching

Teachers in Kansas prepare to adjust their lesson plans to accommodate Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly's order to close school buildings for the rest of the academic year.

Governor orders end to school year; 'learning will continue in some form'

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly ordered education centers closed across the state for the remainder of the academic year, an unprecedented step as state government...
OSU cancels spring football game, will restrict attendance at athletic events

Ohio State University announced Wednesday that it has canceled its spring football game over coronavirus concerns, as well as restrict attendance at all of its...
