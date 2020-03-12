Kansas school buildings ordered closed statewide for remainder of academic year
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday ordered all public and private schools from kindergarten through 12th grade closed to classroom instruction statewide for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus threat.
