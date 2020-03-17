Global  

U.S. Senate expected to vote Wednesday on House coronavirus bill: source

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The Republican-led U.S. Senate is expected on Wednesday to vote on a multibillion-dollar coronavirus bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives over the weekend, a person familiar with the matter said.
News video: Senate passes education reform bill, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future needs to pass the house by Wednesday

Senate passes education reform bill, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future needs to pass the house by Wednesday 01:49

 A push to improve education in Maryland passes though the state senate.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate To Support House Bill, Work On 3rd Stimulus Package [Video]

Senate To Support House Bill, Work On 3rd Stimulus Package

The Senate is poised to pass the House's bipartisan bill that gives leave to those impacted by coronavirus.

White House, Senate Negotiating Another Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus Economic Fallout [Video]

White House, Senate Negotiating Another Stimulus Package To Combat Coronavirus Economic Fallout

CBS4's Natalie Brand has more from the White House.

Recent related news from verified sources

Proposed Amendment Delays Senate Vote On Coronavirus Bill

Proposed Amendment Delays Senate Vote On Coronavirus BillWatch VideoThe Senate did not vote on the House's coronavirus relief bill Tuesday because Sen. Rand Paul proposed tacking on an amendment. Two sources told...
Mitch McConnell Calls For House Coronavirus Bill To Be Passed Without Amendment: ‘Gag and Vote For It Anyway’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate would move ahead with a vote on the House's coronavirus response bill, and urged his Republican...
