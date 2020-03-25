Global  

Coronavirus updates: Pacifica closes beach parking lots

SFGate Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
To prevent crowds from gathering at beaches, the City of Pacifica announced Wednesday its closing the parking lots at its city beaches and some facilities.
 Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all parking lots at state beaches closed and told people to exercise in their own neighborhoods in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Jackie Ward reports near the Pacifica Pier, which is also closed. (3/25/20)

