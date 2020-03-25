Coronavirus updates: Pacifica closes beach parking lots

12 hours ago < > Embed Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published Coronavirus Update: Newsom Orders State Beach Parking Lots Closed 01:33 Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all parking lots at state beaches closed and told people to exercise in their own neighborhoods in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Jackie Ward reports near the Pacifica Pier, which is also closed. (3/25/20)