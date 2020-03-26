Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The Wrap Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Senate Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus PackageThe Senate unanimously passed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic stabilization package on Wednesday, concluding days of heated negotiations between Senate Democrats and Republicans.

The stimulus package — the largest in recent history — includes a $367 billion loan program for small businesses that promise to not layoff any workers, as well as a $150 billion provision for state and local emergency aid and $100 billion for hospitals. Individual American adults who make up to $75,000 a year will also be eligible to receive a direct payment of $1,200, as well as $500 for each child, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a press conference on Wednesday that he expected payments to be made within three weeks.

Unemployment insurance will also receive a boost, and eligible citizens — which include freelancers, gig workers, and anyone furloughed by the pandemic — can receive an added $600 a week for four months in addition to assistance from state unemployment programs.

There will also be $500 billion in loans for industries, states and cities: $425 billion will be controlled by the Federal Reserve, and $75 billion would be allocated for specific industries like airlines and hotels. The package, which underwent several revisions after contentious debate between lawmakers — particularly over the $500 billion loan provision — also stipulates that businesses run by Trump’s family or any senior lawmakers cannot receive loans through the Federal Reserve fund.

*Also Read:* Why Hollywood Shouldn't Count on Much Relief From $2 Trillion Federal Bailout

The bill now moves on to the House of Representatives, which will conduct a voice vote on Friday, as many House members are self quarantining. It is expected to be passed quickly and sent to Donald Trump for his signature.

Wednesday night, entertainment industry organizations praised passage of the bill, including the Recording Industry Association of America. “We are grateful that the stimulus package contains emergency access to unemployment insurance for those who cannot work due to a canceled performance or a production shut down,” RIAA said in a statement. “Access to this expanded unemployment insurance will ensure that hundreds of thousands of musicians’ families across the country can continue to pay rent, put food on the table, and care for their children during this public health crisis.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Why Hollywood Shouldn't Count on Much Relief From $2 Trillion Federal Bailout

How Hollywood Lobbies Congress for Its Slice of the Coronavirus Bailout

Democrats and Republicans Reach Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening Timeline

Senate Unanimously Passes $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package Amid Debate Over Reopening Timeline 05:25

 The Senate on Wednesday passed a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package with a 96-0 vote. The measure will now go to the House.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FanjaniRas

Captain ‘Merica!!! RT @thehill: Sen. McConnell: "It says a lot about the United States Senate as an institution, our willingness to put aside our differences… 3 seconds ago

JaysonR71950916

Jayson Roberts Senate passes historic $2 trillion stimulus package to curb effects of coronavirus https://t.co/bdgj6fhzme 7 seconds ago

Devorah54

Fran Boscow Senate unanimously passes $2T coronavirus stimulus package https://t.co/t4bBMdvjeS 9 seconds ago

12News

12 News It includes one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a… https://t.co/LqgbBZWgVT 9 seconds ago

draintheswamp55

Wuhan Flu Apocalypse RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus bill 10 seconds ago

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus: US$2 trillion rescue package passes US Senate, heads to House https://t.co/N4zw4mQrUA 11 seconds ago

BusinessNews_b

Business PLOW Senate passes $2 trillion bill to blunt coronavirus pandemic’s economic impac... https://t.co/ctJYqZyNut +1 KachingBot #Business 11 seconds ago

TheSoupOfLife

COVID-19. Corona Virus Updates RT @thehill: JUST IN: Senate unanimously passes $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package https://t.co/ukTkldCo0G https://t.co/WChgLxeCVT 11 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.