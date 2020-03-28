Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies age 98

Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery dies age 98

FOXNews.com Saturday, 28 March 2020 ()
The Rev. Joseph E. Lowery fought to end segregation, lived to see the election of the country’s first black president and echoed the call for “justice to roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream” in America.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98

Civil Rights Leader Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies at Age 98 01:23

 Activist, pastor and civil rights leader Joseph Lowery has died. He was 98 years old. A family statement notes that he died of natural causes, unrelated to coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.