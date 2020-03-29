Global  

Coronavirus Updates: 222 COVID-19 Deaths Reported In NYC Over 24 Hours

Gothamist Sunday, 29 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: 222 COVID-19 Deaths Reported In NYC Over 24 HoursThere are now 30,765 cases in New York City, which is over half of the state's total. [ more › ]
 The gravity of the coronavirus crisis in New York City became painfully clear overnight at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where 13 patients died in 24 hours. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

