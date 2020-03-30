Global  

John Prine in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms

Denver Post Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
The family of John Prine says the singer-songwriter is critically ill and has been placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Sources Say NYPD's Deputy Commissioner Of Intel And Counterterrorism Is In Hospital

Coronavirus Update: Sources Say NYPD's Deputy Commissioner Of Intel And Counterterrorism Is In Hospital 00:23

 Sources tell CBS2 John Miller is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test after going to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

