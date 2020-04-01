Global  

Coronavirus: US 'considers cloth face masks for public'

BBC News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Officials are debating their advice on face masks as a CDC memo says simple cloth masks would help.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Re-Evaluating Whether Americans Should Be Wearing Face Masks In Public

Health Officials Re-Evaluating Whether Americans Should Be Wearing Face Masks In Public 00:48

 The Trump Administration says April will be an especially rough month for coronavirus cases across the United States.

