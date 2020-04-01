Global  

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won’t break quarantine, UFC 249 fight is off

Denver Post Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he won't leave quarantine in Russia to fight, dealing another blow to UFC President Dana White's determination to hold UFC 249 in two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
