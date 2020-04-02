Global  

Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch of a Musical Family, Dies at 85

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
A musician and educator, he succumbed to complications from the coronavirus.
News video: Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:28

 Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.

