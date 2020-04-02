Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida Joins Other States Issuing Stay-At-Home Orders

Florida Joins Other States Issuing Stay-At-Home Orders

NPR Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
After weeks of pressure, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida residents to stay at home. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to NPR's Greg Allen in Miami, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor about the order.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi Florida joins a number of other states by issuing a stay-at-home order as growth in new cases of coronavirus in the… https://t.co/hFuyzrUX3r 19 minutes ago

WCMUNews

WCMU Public Radio Florida Joins Other States Issuing Stay-At-Home Orders https://t.co/Q9xqFhDFYQ 1 hour ago

albenisbrinez

albenis briñez RT @NPRHealth: Florida Joins Other States Issuing Stay-At-Home Orders https://t.co/GxO93k3Owv 2 hours ago

NPRHealth

NPR Health News Florida Joins Other States Issuing Stay-At-Home Orders https://t.co/GxO93k3Owv 2 hours ago

wgbhnews

WGBH News Florida joins more than 30 other states in ordering residents to remain home for all but essential activities in or… https://t.co/tITFN4j12Q 11 hours ago

darlin

Damon Darlin✒️ Florida finally joins more than 30 other states and the District of Columbia in moves that have restricted resident… https://t.co/knv4kjcJ1w 14 hours ago

mrsbumble97

Ruby 🇺🇸 RT @j_gelling: BREAKING NEWS: Florida joins many other states in imposing a statewide "stay at home" #coronavirus lockdown order. The orde… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.