Navy Removes Captain of Aircraft Carrier Stricken by Coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () In a letter that leaked to the news media, the captain laid out the dire situation aboard the warship, and described what he said were the Navy’s failures to provide him with the resources to combat the virus.
The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.