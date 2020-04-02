Navy Removes Captain of Aircraft Carrier Stricken by Coronavirus Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

In a letter that leaked to the news media, the captain laid out the dire situation aboard the warship, and described what he said were the Navy’s failures to provide him with the resources to combat the virus. 👓 View full article

