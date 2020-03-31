Global  

Coronavirus Updates: Echoing Georgia Governor, De Blasio Says City Health Officials Recently Learned Of Asymptomatic Transmission

Gothamist Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: Echoing Georgia Governor, De Blasio Says City Health Officials Recently Learned Of Asymptomatic Transmission"There’s not been much evidence of that before." [ more › ]
News video: As Outbreak Spreads in NYC, Officials Announced City’s First Death of a Minor from COVID-19

As Outbreak Spreads in NYC, Officials Announced City’s First Death of a Minor from COVID-19 00:49

 As the coronavirus pandemic has hit New York City particularly hard, officials announced its first death of a minor due to the virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

