Coronavirus Updates: NYC Sees 305 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day

Gothamist Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: NYC Sees 305 COVID-19 Deaths In One DayThere are now at least 56,289 cases in New York City. [ more › ]
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: In Just One Day, One Person Died In America Every Two Minutes From COVID-19

In Just One Day, One Person Died In America Every Two Minutes From COVID-19 00:40

 In the United States on Tuesday, one person died from COVID-19 every two minutes. Now, Reuters reports the US government is racing to build hundreds of makeshift hospitals to ease the burden on overwhelmed healthcare systems. For the first time, there 700 deaths in a single day from the novel...

