Coronavirus Updates: New Study Shows Link Between Air Pollution And COVID-19 Death Rate

Gothamist Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New Study Shows Link Between Air Pollution And COVID-19 Death RateThe paper represents the first nationwide study showing a statistical link between pollution and coronavirus death rates.
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Human Trials To Begin On New Medication For Pneumonia Caused By COVID-19

Human Trials To Begin On New Medication For Pneumonia Caused By COVID-19 00:32

 Researchers may have identified a medication that can reduce lung damage in people suffering from COVID-19. The antiviral drug EIDD-2801 has been effective in mice at preventing severe pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. According to a new study, pneumonia is the likely culprit of severe disease...

