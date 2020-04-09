Global  

Another 6.6. million U.S. workers applied for unemployment last week including 45,000 in Colorado

Denver Post Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The blistering pace of new unemployment filings in the U.S. continued last week when anther 6.6 million people applied for financial support, according to numbers released Thursday morning by the U.S. Department of Labor.
