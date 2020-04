Coronavirus Updates: 6.6 Million Americans Added To Jobless Rolls, Including 345,000 New Yorkers Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Last Thursday's report was revised to 6.9 million unemployment claims, making the latest figure the second highest in history. [ more › ] Last Thursday's report was revised to 6.9 million unemployment claims, making the latest figure the second highest in history. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

