Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Eye Opener: Tornadoes tear path of destruction from Louisiana to Alabama

Eye Opener: Tornadoes tear path of destruction from Louisiana to Alabama

CBS News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Tornadoes tore across the South, destroying homes from Louisiana to Alabama. Also, officials debate when the U.S. economy could start to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Eye Opener: Tornadoes tear path of destruction from Louisiana to Alabama https://t.co/gbAci7l2hD https://t.co/e5OTW1SgQI 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.