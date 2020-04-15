Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

The Wrap Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for PresidentSen. Elizabeth Warren endorsed her former rival, Joe Biden, for the presidency Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Biden got endorsements from former Democratic contender Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as former president Barack Obama.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government–and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States,” tweeted Warren.



In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/VrfBtJvFee

— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2020



Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who endorsed Biden last month, reaffirmed his support Wednesday morning with a tweet: “United. #TeamJoe”



United. #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/s6dYfDgm9X

— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) April 15, 2020



They joined a number of Democratic senators in endorsing Biden, too, including, Tammy Baldwin, Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, along with Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In his Tuesday endorsement of Biden, Obama said, “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

*Also Read:* Sanders Suggests Former Press Secretary Is 'Irresponsible' for Not Endorsing Biden

He mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and said he and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, hope viewers are doing well and are keeping them in their prayers. Calling the current crisis and economic downturn “one of the most difficult times in our history,” Obama pivoted to his endorsement of Biden, saying the former senator for having and demonstrating experience, honesty and humility.

“He’s someone whose own life has taught him how to persevere, how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down,” he said.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Sanders Suggests Former Press Secretary Is 'Irresponsible' for Not Endorsing Biden

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President, Urges Parties to "Come Together" to Beat Trump

CNN's John King Apologizes for Falsely Saying Sanders Wasn't 'Nice' to Biden When Dropping Out
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity

Biden earns Warren backing in show of Democratic unity 01:12

 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Wednesday, delivering another high-profile backing from a liberal former rival as he aims to unify the Democratic Party ahead of a bruising contest with Republican President Donald Trump. This report produced by...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CABird6

Christine Fitzgerald RT @PoliticusSarah: Warren said while endorsing Biden, “Joe Biden has spent nearly his entire life in public service. He knows that a gover… 39 seconds ago

jdavesons

James D Pope Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the last one of his… https://t.co/Ef2ChFVITv 41 seconds ago

JamesLo090272

James Lockhart RT @Dawn_DeMore1: 🔥 SMOKE SIGNALS 🔥 Elizabeth “Lie-A-Watha” Warren Leaves All Her “Reservations” Behind And Endorses Creepy Joe Bide… 47 seconds ago

HeliaTropist

Boudicca has Covid RT @dad_darius: @realDonaldTrump is responsible for lives lost as a result of this horrifying pandemic. His arrogance has resulted in divis… 1 minute ago

Leshasselhikes

Lesley Cox RT @Salon: Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president: "We're all in this together now" https://t.co/ILlz6FiQja 1 minute ago

Sokrlovr

Karen Vasile 'Empathy matters': Elizabeth Warren endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/r0mram6pJI 1 minute ago

Leonard15117280

Leonard Ortega RT @RobertCooper58: Elizabeth Warren to endorse Joe Biden on Wednesday https://t.co/SFYeXq41Ja 2 minutes ago

_KeepItGulley_

WolfWallStreet RT @cnnbrk: Sen. Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Joe Biden for President https://t.co/RZwynu1B41 https://t.co/TsjK07vG9k 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.