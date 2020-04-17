Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deliver meals in L.A. amid pandemic

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
They've stepped forward to help Project Angel Food, which makes and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses
 On Wednesday, the royal couple volunteered with Project Angel Food in West Hollywood, California. to help deliver meals to those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

