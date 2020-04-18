Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > "Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders "

"Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders "

CBS News Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
President Trump took to Twitter to back right wing protests in several states, staged against the stay-at-home orders of the Democratic governors of those states. Mr. Trump's expressive "LIBERATION" tweets were met with swift replies from the governors of Minnesota and Michigan, asking what he thought the states could do better and expressing hope that he is not encouraging more protests. Nikole Killion reports on the back-and-forth as well as Mr. Trump's ongoing feud with New York Governor Cuomo.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Protest Statewide Shutdowns

Trump Supporters Protest Statewide Shutdowns 01:37

 Protesters in some cities took to the streets to protest stay-at-home measures designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Trump #Goads #Protesters to defy stay-at-home #Orders https://t.co/C0SKhGdmkN https://t.co/jMmqllRQaL 15 minutes ago

arealmermaid2

Theresa Sanders "Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders " https://t.co/6hOqh8k9ui via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

BromineJeffrey

Jeffrey BRomine "Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders " https://t.co/f7akCMMZ9J via @YouTube really! CBS is just as b… https://t.co/3V8qrRKrnd 20 minutes ago

gscruggsbrown

gemeena scruggs-brow "Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders " 22 minutes ago

liberty84747180

liberty "Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders " https://t.co/7YPkCmjtBW via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

danvzla

DANVZLA Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders - CBS News https://t.co/HaHBh3ZFYH 55 minutes ago

malliardcom

Malliard.com RT @spark_radio_net: “Trump goads protesters to defy stay-at-home orders “ https://t.co/zlRrxsq2Yk #CBS #Malliard https://t.co/xfRyhrjSd1 1 hour ago

OpieReger

Opie Reger President Trump’s back and forth with governors about how and when they’ll re-open has taken another turn. After te… https://t.co/bbN3bk9Pjm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.