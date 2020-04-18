Global  

Coronavirus Concert: ‘One World: Together At Home’ Happens Tonight At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief

CBS 2 Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Curated by superstar Lady Gaga, the broadcast includes Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Paul McCartney and many more.
News video: Coronavirus Concert: 'One World: Together At Home' Saturday Night At 8 P.M. On CBS For COVID-19 Relief

 Some of the biggest names in the entertainment world are uniting Saturday for "One World: Together At Home," a global special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

