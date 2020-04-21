Global  

In the sky tonight, you will see the Lyrid meteor shower

Delawareonline Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning will be the peak of the Lyrids, the first major meteor shower since January.
 
News video: Impressive Lyrid meteor shower caught in stellar timelapse footage over UK

Impressive Lyrid meteor shower caught in stellar timelapse footage over UK 01:16

 The impressive Lyrid meteor shower was caught on camera by Matt Bigwood in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on April 19.

