Trump Attacks MSNBC's Brian Williams and Joe Scarborough in Late-Night Tweet Storm: 'Dumber Than Hell'

The Wrap Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
Trump Attacks MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Joe Scarborough in Late-Night Tweet Storm: ‘Dumber Than Hell’President Donald Trump went on a late-night tweet spree in the early hours of Thursday morning, attacking CNN and MSNBC as well as their various anchors, including Brian Williams, Joe Scarborough and Don Lemon.

“I must admit that Lyin’ Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, quite a bit smarter than Fake News @CNN ‘anchorman’ Don Lemon, the ‘dumbest man on television’. Then you have Psycho Joe ‘What Ever Happened To Your Girlfriend?’ Scarborough, another of the low I.Q. individuals!” he wrote a little past midnight Easter time.

He attacked CNN for not covering newly-released documents pertaining to the FBI’s 2017 investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, which Trump allies are heralding as proof that the Russia probe was politically motivated.

*Also Read:* MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says Trump Was 'Oblivious' to Coronavirus Threat in January

[email protected] doesn’t want to speak about their persecution of General Michael Flynn & why they got the story so wrong. They, along with others, should pay a big price for what they have purposely done to this man & his family. They won’t even cover the big breaking news about this scam!” he wrote.

Another tweet specifically attacked CNN for reporting that Trump recently yelled at re-election campaign manager Brad Parscale. Trump dismissed the report as as “made up nonsense,” then pivoted to calling MSNBC’s Williams a “true dummy” in yet another tweet.

Then, Thursday morning, Trump then retweeted his own tweets about CNN and MSNBC for anyone who might have been sleeping when they first went out.

Trump has previously described himself as a “stable genius” despite publicly mixing up facts, misspelling common terms and mispronouncing words.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Morning Joe' Hosts Accuse Trump of 'Pathetic' Lack of Empathy for Coronavirus Victims

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Says Trump Was 'Oblivious' to Coronavirus Threat in January

Fox News' Bret Baier Rejects Trump's Claim Disinfectant Comment Was Sarcasm: 'That's Not How It Looked'
Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter Screed

Trump Blasts Don Lemon, Joe Scarborough and Brian Williams in Late Night Frenzied Twitter ScreedPresident Donald Trump is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore. At least that appeared to be the case judging by a late-night Twitter screed in...
Mediaite

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Says Trump Was ‘Oblivious’ to Coronavirus Threat in January

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough became mad Tuesday morning after reading a Washington Post report about how many briefings President Donald Trump had on the...
The Wrap


