NBC to Air ‘Feeding America Comedy Festival’ With Eddie Murphy, Tiffany Haddish

The Wrap Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
NBC to Air ‘Feeding America Comedy Festival’ With Eddie Murphy, Tiffany HaddishNBC has signed on to broadcast Byron Allen’s “Feeding America Comedy Festival” benefit featuring segments by a number of famous comedians including Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Tiffany Haddish, the network announced Thursday.

“There’s nothing more important right now than doing everything we can to make sure everyone affected by this pandemic is able to feed themselves and their families,” said Doug Vaughan, executive vice president, special programs for NBC Entertainment. “We’re honored to be partnering with Feeding America and the amazing work they’re doing to make sure there is food on everyone’s table.”

Announced last week, the charity event will raise money for Feeding America. It is also set to air on Allen Media Group’s TV networks Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel, as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 9.

*Also Read:* Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler Among Star-Studded Lineup for Byron Allen's 'Feeding America Comedy Festival' Livestream

Among the comedians who will contribute pre-recorded comedy segments are Byron Allen, Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Eddie Murphy, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood and Marlon Wayans.

The network’s announcement that it will air the special comes hours ahead of the networks “Parks and Recreation” reunion special, which will also benefit Feeding America.

