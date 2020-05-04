Don Shula remembered for coaching, uniting Miami

Monday, 4 May 2020 () Don Shula won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history in 1972. He died Monday at his home in South Florida at age 90, but his legacy lives on. (May 4)
Don Shula mined that state of Mississippi for talent. Players from Jackson State, USM, MSU, Ole Miss and Alcorn State played for the legendary head coach who passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Former JSU Tiger and Wingfield alum Vernon Perry played against Don Shula's Dolphins during his NFL...