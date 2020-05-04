Global  

Don Shula remembered for coaching, uniting Miami

USATODAY.com Monday, 4 May 2020 ()
Don Shula won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Miami Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history in 1972. He died Monday at his home in South Florida at age 90, but his legacy lives on. (May 4)
 
Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: Local player remembers Don Shula

Local player remembers Don Shula 01:48

 Don Shula mined that state of Mississippi for talent. Players from Jackson State, USM, MSU, Ole Miss and Alcorn State played for the legendary head coach who passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Former JSU Tiger and Wingfield alum Vernon Perry played against Don Shula's Dolphins during his NFL...

Don Shula: Miami Dolphins Super Bowl-winning head coach dies, aged 90

Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who has the most wins as an NFL head coach, dies aged 90.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Japan Today

Opinion: Don Shula helped foster a love for NFL — even for a young Jets fan

Legendary Dolphins coach Don Shula, who died Monday at 90, helped develop a love for the NFL for a young fan who wasn't even rooting for him.
USATODAY.com

