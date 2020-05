the sage RT @FOXLA: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, VANESSA! Mrs. Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday today and shares she found one last letter from her late husba… 6 minutes ago 7th Seal RT @DailyCaller: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Birthday With Last Letter From Kobe Bryant https://t.co/q5EwiqNZQa 10 minutes ago 1%~Michelle Keith RT @fox35orlando: “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my bi… 20 minutes ago s🌴lvia RT @extratv: Vanessa Bryant celebrates her birthday with "one more letter" from Kobe. 🙏❤️ https://t.co/NpVgNq8zlP 42 minutes ago nancy graf Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with 'one more letter' from Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/zxK7IfkmZz via @AOL 49 minutes ago nancy graf Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with 'one more letter' from Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/03xWD7HisA via @AOL 49 minutes ago MR. ADDISON ♒ Entertainment Tonight: Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Her Birthday With an UNEXPECTED GIFT From Late Husband Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/rlYlOEGJQv 55 minutes ago Progressive Gal Vanessa Bryant celebrates birthday with 'one more letter' from Kobe Bryant: https://t.co/C3i5kuGrnu via @AOL 57 minutes ago