‘Space Force’ Teaser: Steve Carell Comforts Himself by Singing ‘Kokomo’ Alone in His Office (Video)

The Wrap Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
‘Space Force’ Teaser: Steve Carell Comforts Himself by Singing ‘Kokomo’ Alone in His Office (Video)Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming comedy series “Space Force,” and it finds Steve Carell as a decorated military general desperately trying to make himself feel better by singing the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” alone in his office.

The series premieres May 29 and also stars Jane Lynch, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, Patrick Warburton, Lisa Kudrow, Alex Sparrow, Don Lake and more.

*Also Read:* Netflix Sets Date for 'Too Hot to Handle' Reunion Special

Here is the official description from Netflix:



A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.



The series hails from the people behind “The Office,” having been co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels. Howard Klein executive produces for 3Arts, with Daniels serving as showrunner.

“Space Force” premieres May 29 on Netflix.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Joe Russo to Write 'Extraction 2' for Netflix

Netflix's Ted Sarandos Offers Plan to Safely Resume Production

'The Big Flower Fight': No Time to Stop and Smell the Roses in Trailer for Netflix Reality Competition (Video)
Steve Carell explains the ‘atypical’ origins of new Netflix comedy Space Force

Steve Carell has revealed the “atypical” origins of new Netflix series Space Force, saying it was presented to him with “no idea aside from the title”.
Belfast Telegraph

Steve Carell tries to cope in Netflix's hopelessly chaotic 'Space Force' trailer

General Mark R. Naird is in for an intergalactic shit show. In Netflix's first trailer for Space Force, a new workplace comedy from The Office star Steve...
Mashable Also reported by •Just Jared

