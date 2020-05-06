Grand jury to consider Ahmaud Arbery case as video of fatal shooting surfaces

Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

More than 100 people protested in Georgia on Tuesday night after a video emerged that seemingly showed the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery more than two months ago. The video appears to show Arbery being confronted by Gregory and Travis McMichael. The latter shot Artery twice with a shotgun. Omar Villafranca reports on the case, which a district attorney will soon put before a grand jury that will consider charges against the two men. 👓 View full article

