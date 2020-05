⚜️Pierre de Resistance⚜️ Ummm...maybe they took the wrong bulldog to the shelter the first time? 🤔 Illinois Woman Mauled to Death by French… https://t.co/iBdp8fy4ns 1 minute ago AFDSpringer RT @silver53warrior: Illinois woman mauled to death by her French Bulldog: police https://t.co/5f5wD9R7v5 Scary. I still believe in resc… 2 minutes ago ਇੱਲਤੀ.ਮੁੰਡਾ RT @TIME: Illinois woman mauled to death by her recently adopted french bulldog: coroner https://t.co/rIwdMp2riL 3 minutes ago Think for yourself RT @KarluskaP: 👀Illinois woman mauled to death by her French Bulldog: police- WHAT? https://t.co/PKpgyasaBc 6 minutes ago Ray Ray Rangel RT @God_SpeedUSA: Illinois woman mauled to death by her French Bulldog: police https://t.co/Mc601rPBT0 A rescue. Previously used to fight… 11 minutes ago 🇺🇸MERICA🇺🇸 https://t.co/2h9lRj5KYg Died of coronavirus 13 minutes ago ☧Sacerdotus™⚛✡ Illinois woman mauled to death by her French Bulldog: police https://t.co/fIn2iVdPjz 14 minutes ago CaribbeanNewsDen U.S: Illinois woman mauled to death by her rescue French bulldog - https://t.co/XJR776bo6O 17 minutes ago