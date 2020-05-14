Ratings: 3-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale Dethrones Fox on Night of ‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

“The Masked Singer” aired its Season 3 semifinals on Thursday, but Fox’s singing competition and its aftershow ran into the ratings buzzsaw that was CBS’ three-hour “Survivor” season finale.



Find out who was kicked off “Masked Singer” last night here, and who won “Survivor: Winners at War” here.



CBS was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the “Survivor” finale’s averages.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Rhino Was 'Just as Shocked as Anybody' That He Made It to Semifinals



Fox was second in ratings with a 1.3/7 and in viewers with 5.4 million. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” earned a 1.8/10 and 7 million viewers. Aftershow “After the Mask” at 9 p.m. had a 0.9/5 and 3.9 million viewers.



ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Goldbergs” season finale at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 4.2 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., the “Schooled” season finale got a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. The “American Housewife” season finale at 9 p.m. received a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., the “Single Parents” season finale had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. A “Shark Tank” episode at 10 p.m. closed primetime with a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.



NBC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.



*Also Read:* Ratings: ABC's 'Happy Days of Garry Marshall' Special Puts a Smile on 5.6 Million Faces



NBC aired all reruns last night.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 909,000.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000, airing all repeats.



