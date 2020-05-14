Global  

Ratings: 3-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale Dethrones Fox on Night of ‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals

The Wrap Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Ratings: 3-Hour ‘Survivor’ Season Finale Dethrones Fox on Night of ‘Masked Singer’ Semifinals“The Masked Singer” aired its Season 3 semifinals on Thursday, but Fox’s singing competition and its aftershow ran into the ratings buzzsaw that was CBS’ three-hour “Survivor” season finale.

Find out who was kicked off “Masked Singer” last night here, and who won “Survivor: Winners at War” here.

CBS was first in ratings with a 1.6 rating/9 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. That was all the “Survivor” finale’s averages.

*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer': Rhino Was 'Just as Shocked as Anybody' That He Made It to Semifinals

Fox was second in ratings with a 1.3/7 and in viewers with 5.4 million. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” earned a 1.8/10 and 7 million viewers. Aftershow “After the Mask” at 9 p.m. had a 0.9/5 and 3.9 million viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fourth in viewers with 2.9 million. “The Goldbergs” season finale at 8 p.m. drew a 0.8/5 and 4.2 million viewers. At 8:30 p.m., the “Schooled” season finale got a 0.7/4 and 3.3 million viewers. The “American Housewife” season finale at 9 p.m. received a 0.6/3 and 3.1 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., the “Single Parents” season finale had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers. A “Shark Tank” episode at 10 p.m. closed primetime with a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 4 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

*Also Read:* Ratings: ABC's 'Happy Days of Garry Marshall' Special Puts a Smile on 5.6 Million Faces

NBC aired all reruns last night.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 909,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 538,000, airing all repeats.



Connie Britton's Return for '9-1-1' Finale Leads Fox to Monday Ratings Win

'Disney Family Singalong 2' on Mother's Day Halves Last Month's Huge TV Rating

Why Discovery's Lifestyle Boss Doesn't Mind Poaching Viewers From Her Own Networks
