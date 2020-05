Recent related videos from verified sources Bored Brits create bouldering courses at home



Bored Brits have literally been climbing the walls during coronavirus lockdown by taking part in a new viral craze of turning their homes into BOULDERING courses. Keen climbers, who have been left.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources 2 Michigan dams breached, thousands evacuated amid flooding Two breached dams caused by several days of rainfall and rising water on Tuesday forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people in mid-Michigan, where the governor...

Denver Post 10 hours ago



Coronavirus Pandemic Complicates Michigan's Response To Flooding Rapidly rising water in central Michigan has forced the evacuation of thousands of people. Two dams failed in the area after heavy rain this week.

NPR 4 hours ago Also reported by • CBS News

