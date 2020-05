Lill RT @brianstelter: Brooke Nevils, who accused Matt Lauer of rape, has this reaction to Lauer's @Mediaite column: 11 minutes ago Elela RT @SulomeAnderson: Why is Matt Lauer going around “interviewing” former boyfriends of a woman who has accused him of rape, and how did it… 14 minutes ago Maryann Siejka RT @people: Matt Lauer Claims ‘I Was Falsely Accused of Rape’ in Op-Ed Slamming Ronan Farrow’s Reporting https://t.co/CG3vNVohxx 33 minutes ago Dallas B. Thompson “"This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating… https://t.co/NnRqiBNS3r 1 hour ago chattycatty🌟🌟🌟 RT @literaryeric: I read the Matt Lauer thing so you don’t have to. He called the ex-boyfriends of the woman who accused him of rape. These… 1 hour ago Eric Nelson I read the Matt Lauer thing so you don’t have to. He called the ex-boyfriends of the woman who accused him of rape.… https://t.co/PrUfInytri 2 hours ago Lorraine Chamberlain Matt Lauer was accused of sodomizing a woman by FORCE (rape) at the Olympics. It's taken him years after being fire… https://t.co/IDfX21X41M 2 hours ago Rosemary Go away Matt Lauer. You were fired from your job for predatory behavior. Case closed. Claims ‘I Was Falsely Accus… https://t.co/huix7AymUc 3 hours ago