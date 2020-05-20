Trump slams Michigan, Nevada for expanding voting by mail, but drops funding threat
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted plans to expand voting by mail in Michigan and Nevada and briefly threatened to withhold federal funding for the states, but dropped the warning after an avalanche of criticism from Democrats.
