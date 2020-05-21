Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer speaks out two years later

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
It's been two years since the violence at a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia ignited a national discussion of racism and hate in America. Counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed and dozens were injured. Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, is now urging Congress to pass anti-hate-crime legislation in her daughter's name, and she joined CBSN to discuss it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trusting mother cow drops off newborn calf with the babysitter [Video]

Trusting mother cow drops off newborn calf with the babysitter

Fiona is an exceptional young mother. She's just had her first calf, Hope, who is only three days old. Normally, cow mothers are not trusting enough of people to come close, even if they know them..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Baby sea lion pups curiously investigate a camera on the beach in the Galapagos Islands [Video]

Baby sea lion pups curiously investigate a camera on the beach in the Galapagos Islands

These baby sea lions were playing in the surf together while waiting for their mothers to return from the ocean. Sea lions inhabit almost all of the beaches and rocky shores in the Galapagos Islands...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this