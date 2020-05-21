Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer speaks out two years later
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () It's been two years since the violence at a white nationalist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia ignited a national discussion of racism and hate in America. Counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed and dozens were injured. Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, is now urging Congress to pass anti-hate-crime legislation in her daughter's name, and she joined CBSN to discuss it.
