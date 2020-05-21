Global  

Michelle Obama: "Democrats and Republicans tried to take me out by the knees"

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Michelle Obama is discussing the hurtful and racist stereotypes she confronted during her time in the White House and on the campaign trail. The bestselling author sat down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King for a wide-ranging interview at the Essence Festival in New Orleans Saturday night. The expo celebrates black music and culture. Obama talked about how both Republicans and Democrats targeted her.
