Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder?

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black joggerVic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on Friday said that William Bryan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment..
Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With MurderA third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.
William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged
