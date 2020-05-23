Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder?

NYTimes.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The authorities said Travis McMichael fired the fatal shots, yet his father and a neighbor also are charged with murder in connection with Mr. Arbery’s death.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Third suspect charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery 01:17

 The man who videotaped the killing of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, was arrested on Thursday as the third white suspect in the racially charged case. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger [Video]

Third suspect charged with murder of unarmed black jogger

Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, on Friday said that William Bryan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with felony murder and attempt to commit false imprisonment..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:29Published
Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder [Video]

Man Who Videotaped Slaying Of Ahmaud Arbery Arrested And Charged With Murder

A third person has been charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who videotaped the killing has now been arrested and charged in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Georgia police arrest man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery's death on murder charges

Georgia police have arrested a third person connected to the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, the black 25-year-old jogger whose killing in February shocked the...
The Age

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery shooting charged with felony murder

William Bryan, the man who recorded the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, has been arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false...
CBS News


Tweets about this

dave_taz

Dave Tambellini Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder? https://t.co/2XKkjywtRX https://t.co/5j0cCmzv6k 33 minutes ago

Lov_dem66

Bre @realDonaldTrump This sure doesn't look like you have gotten anything done with US criminal justice...matter of fac… https://t.co/47I5qlPcxL 51 minutes ago

Robert__Rainbow

Robe🌈 t__Rainb🍀 w FIRE THE PROSECUTORS. THEY ARE CORRUPT. PLAYING A PART DOES NOT JUSTIFY THE CHARGE NOR SHOULD THE OTHER 2 MEN BE CH… https://t.co/MgzlSmGtxs 1 hour ago

FzyWzyHadNoHair

Bobbie Ann Chan If you SERIOUSLY have have to ask this question, ur just as bad as the ones being charged.https://t.co/bfNjZMwULJ 1 hour ago

dronechris75

Chris Drone Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder? https://t.co/iToF1y3hw6 1 hour ago

cali_jetfan

Cali Jetfan to help save Democracy Investigators Say 1 Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are 3 Charged? https://t.co/tX8No31RIV 2 hours ago

_jgb9

Joseph G. Brandtner Investigators Say 1 Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are 3 Charged? https://t.co/W7RPECyztb 2 hours ago

democracyloses

Citizens United RT @PerfumeFlogger: Investigators Say One Man Shot Ahmaud Arbery. Why Are Three Charged With Murder? The authorities said Travis McMichael… 2 hours ago