Sen. Tim Scott: Does Joe Biden Really Believe That Every Poor Kid ‘Has To Be Black?’



Recent related news from verified sources Sen. Tim Scott Slams Joe Biden For Saying If Black People Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’ 'Par for the course for Democrats'

Daily Caller 1 day ago



Tim Scott, sole black GOP senator, warns against "politicizing" mass shootings South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott joins Major Garrett from Mount Pleasant to discuss how the U.S. should respond to the mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

CBS News 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this