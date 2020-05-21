Global
One News Page
>
US News
>
Sen. Tim Scott: Does Joe Biden Really Believe That Every Poor Kid ‘Has To Be Black?’
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Sen. Tim Scott: Does Joe Biden Really Believe That Every Poor Kid ‘Has To Be Black?’
Saturday, 23 May 2020
3 hours ago
)
Recent related news from verified sources
Sen. Tim Scott Slams Joe Biden For Saying If Black People Vote For Trump, ‘You Ain’t Black’
'Par for the course for Democrats'
Daily Caller
1 day ago
Tim Scott, sole black GOP senator, warns against "politicizing" mass shootings
South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott joins Major Garrett from Mount Pleasant to discuss how the U.S. should respond to the mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.
CBS News
2 days ago
