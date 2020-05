You Might Like

Tweets about this specialsmiley RT @CBSNewYork: Police say a multi-state manhunt is underway for a University of Connecticut student suspected in the killings of two men.… 7 minutes ago Joseph A. Rinaldi RT @ABCWorldNews: ARMED AND DANGEROUS: A multi-state manhunt is underway for a Connecticut college student suspected of killing at least tw… 16 minutes ago CBS New York Police say a multi-state manhunt is underway for a University of Connecticut student suspected in the killings of t… https://t.co/uU9QIOtCkZ 17 minutes ago triffid RT @thedailybeast: Connecticut police were scouring a state park in search of a college student suspected of brutally killing a 62-year-old… 4 hours ago