Burr. 💛 RT @fox5dc: #BREAKING: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/JA6… 2 minutes ago Ms.Resists_NY2212 RT @pinnie99: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt | Fox News https://t.co/2… 5 minutes ago linda=Deplorable Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt | Fox News https://t.co/28xQWS3fo2 5 minutes ago Eileen Newell RT @DailyCaller: New Police Search For Fugitive UConn Student Suspected Of Double Murder Turns Up Empty https://t.co/w6ZsVPKyqy 6 minutes ago Truth 2 Action Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/pXILEsPGft 6 minutes ago Andrea Escobar RT @fox5dc: #VIDEO: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/rKE8LRBdXd 11 minutes ago SistaTesla RT @Rparkerscience: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/GkXiS… 11 minutes ago Maura Freato🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @pittman_george: They got him. Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt http… 12 minutes ago