Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
A 17-year-old Georgia boy has died from the coronavirus, becoming the youngest person in the state to be killed by the disease, officials announced on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Georgia's Governor Holds Small Approval Rating After Reopening The State [Video]

Georgia's Governor Holds Small Approval Rating After Reopening The State

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has low support from his constituents. According to Business Insider, people were not happy about how he handled the coronavirus pandemic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
CDC Shows A Massive 83% Of People Hospitalized For COVID-19 Are Black Americans [Video]

CDC Shows A Massive 83% Of People Hospitalized For COVID-19 Are Black Americans

New findings out Wednesday back up other national data showing that black communities in the US have been hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. According to Business Insider, black people account for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus data used in decision to reopen Georgia flawed

ATLANTA (AP) — Data on coronavirus infections that was a key driver in Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s aggressive push to reopen the state was flawed and may have...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

glitch942003

Bob M. Georgia teen youngest in state to die from COVID-19 https://t.co/cZiY4Ab4FW 11 minutes ago

VioletReads

Vigilant Violet RT @iveygirl08: Georgia teen youngest in state to die from COVID-19 https://t.co/WBzFUmklRt 36 minutes ago

officialcorlaj

Corla Reeves Jackson Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus https://t.co/BTM6WEBL67 42 minutes ago

usanewsusa

USA NEWS Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus https://t.co/ZgTq9COY42 43 minutes ago

SleihySusan

Susan Leihy Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus https://t.co/U07Lx2ypQJ 44 minutes ago

iveygirl08

Iveygirl08 Georgia teen youngest in state to die from COVID-19 https://t.co/WBzFUmklRt 55 minutes ago

Djiggerz

PeetieWheatstraw Georgia teen youngest in state to die from COVID-19 https://t.co/odkN53JjyX 1 hour ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @AuthorJLLopez: #Breaking #News "Georgia teen becomes youngest in the state to die from coronavirus" https://t.co/EwAUnkeDcM via #FOXNEW… 1 hour ago