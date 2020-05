FR2011 RT @NakatomiXmas: So of course they deployed police to a break up a church service, cite them, and tow their cars instead: Chicago suffers… 2 minutes ago Old IDF SSG 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 ❌ RT @Berner954: Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says https://t.co/ZYZ382r5ry #FoxNe… 10 minutes ago Local News Blogger Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says… https://t.co/hdVZM5wvgo 13 minutes ago incoming RT @LuckySt27174600: Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says 😬🙄 The Beetlejuice Mayor… 14 minutes ago Santiago Reyes Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says 16 minutes ago Woodlawson RT @piqiniq: Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says https://t.co/xMDNqaeW09 #FoxNews… 21 minutes ago Harsha Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says… https://t.co/PKhH6MyeMo 27 minutes ago theodore gilchrist Chicago suffers bloodiest Memorial Day weekend since 2015 with at least 9 killed, report says | Fox News ⁦… https://t.co/bqDvpmGthu 30 minutes ago