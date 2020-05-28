Top campaign advisor says Biden would sanction China over Hong Kong



Related videos from verified sources China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law



China's parliament has approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that bypasses Hong Kong's legislature. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published now Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Joe Biden would sanction China over Hong Kong, top adviser claims A Biden administration would "fully enforce" the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, "including sanctions on officials, financial institutions, companies...

Jerusalem Post 7 hours ago



China warns US of countermeasures over Hong Kong trading threats Beijing (AFP) May 25, 2020 Beijing has warned the US that it will take "every necessary measure" to protect its interests after a top White House advisor...

Energy Daily 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this