CNN reporter, crew freed after being arrested while covering George Floyd protests
Friday, 29 May 2020 () A CNN reporter and his crew have been released from custody after being arrested live on-air Friday morning while covering the ongoing protests in Minneapolis over the police-involved killing of George Floyd.
CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...