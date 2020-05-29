Global  

Trump Threatens to Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd Protests

HNGN Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Trump Threatens to Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd ProtestsAfter the death of George Floyd caused chaos and outrage in Minneapolis, US President Trump has finally broken his silence on the issue. He threatened to take it into his own hands if the riots do not subside.
News video: Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody

Trump calls protesters ‘thugs’ after George Floyd death in police custody 00:47

 Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

