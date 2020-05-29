Trump Threatens to Assume Control on Minneapolis Chaos Amid George Floyd Protests
Friday, 29 May 2020 () After the death of George Floyd caused chaos and outrage in Minneapolis, US President Trump has finally broken his silence on the issue. He threatened to take it into his own hands if the riots do not subside.
Donald Trump has tweeted that people looting in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd will be shot. In a partially blocked post, the US President said: "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"